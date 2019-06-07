Safawi Rasid scores twice as Malaysia demolish Timor-Leste 7-1 in first leg of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Timor-Leste suffered a humbling defeat at the hands of Malaysia in the first leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Safawi Rasid scored twice while La’Vere Corbin Ong, Shahrel Fikri, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha, Faiz Nasir and Akhyar Rashid also featured in the scoresheet as the home team ran out 7-1 winners to turn the second leg on June 11 almost into a dead rubber!

Harimau Malaya had began the game strongly and almost scored in the eighth minute when Syafiq Ahmad connected with a Matthew Davies cross in front of the goal only to be kept out by a brilliant save from Timorese goalkeeper Aderito Raul Fernandes.

2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Joint Qualification Round 1 (1st Leg) I Friday, 7th June 2019 Starting XI MALAYSIA vs TIMOR-LESTE

National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, 8.45 pm Full players list at https://t.co/BYpYwuzBki#FAM #HarimauMalaya #RayaBola pic.twitter.com/YgL5GV0aQR — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) June 7, 2019

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) full-back La’Vere Corbin Ong, making his competitive debut for Malaysia, headed them in front in the 12th minute turning in a cheeky outside of the foot cross from his club teammate Safawi Rasid following a corner kick.

The hosts could have doubled their lead five minutes later when the referee pointed to the spot after Norshahrul Idlan Talaha was brought down at the edge of the box by Gaspar da Silva. However, Aderito once again came to his side’s rescue keeping out the penalty kick by Safawi.

Safawi, however, redeemed himself soon after providing the assist when Malaysia finally found a second in the 23rd minute — the JDT winger’s cross finished in the middle by Shahrel Fikri who himself had missed with an open goal just moments before.

Timor-Leste tried to keep more of the ball towards the halfway stages of the game and had a couple of goes at the goal and managed to limit the damage until five minutes to half-time. But little did they know they will go into the break four goals down!

Norshahrul was the next to write his name onto the scoresheet as Mat Yo turned away from the defenders at the edge of the area into space, took another touch and then finished past the Timor-Leste goalkeeper to make it 3-0 in the 43rd minute.

2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Joint Qualification Round 1 (1st Leg) I Friday, 7th June 2019 Full Time MALAYSIA 7-1 TIMOR-LESTE

Corbin-Ong 12′ Shahrel Fikri 23′ Norshahrul Idlan 43′ Safawi Rasid 45′ 59′ Faiz Nasir 78′ Akhyar Rashid 89′; J.Pedro 52′#FAM #HarimauMalaya #RayaBola pic.twitter.com/0kXN4uD7bz — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) June 7, 2019

Safawi will have his goal in the 45th minute as the 22-year-old played a one-two with Mohamadou Sumareh inside the box and blasted his shot into the netting to make it 4-0 at the end of the first half.

The second half began with Timor-Leste pulling a goal back out of the blue as their captain Felix Pedro sneaked past the Malaysian defence that switched off and reduced the deficit to three goals in the 52nd minute.

But that sense of an unlikely comeback was nipped in the bud by Safawi who restored the four-goal lead for the Malaysian Tigers the very next minute. Sumareh found the JDT winger in space inside the box and Safawi blasted it into the goal via the under side of the crossbar to make it 5-1.

Selangor FA’s pacy winger Faiz Nasir made it 6-1 scoring the best goal of the game as he volleyed in a cross from Matthew Davies in the 78th minute before Akhyar Rasid sealed the win scoring the seventh in the 90th minute!

The second leg of the tie, now most certainly a formality, will take place at the Bukit Jalil on June 11.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Malaysia)