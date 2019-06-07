LIVE: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Malaysia vs Timor-Leste

Malaysia cannot afford any slip-ups as they take on Timor-Leste in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

A win over the two-legged tie will not only give a place in the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers for the winner, but also ensures a steady flow of competitive international fixtures until this time next year.

Malaysia, having reached the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, will be desperate to book a place in the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers where they could go head-to-head against some of the best teams in Asia — aiding their development at the international scene.

Harimau Malaya go into the fixture ranked 168th in the FIFA World Rankings while their fellow Southeast Asian opponents Timor-Leste sit in the bottom pits of the rankings table at 195th place. The second leg of the qualifiers will also be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 11 with the Timorese lacking a home venue that meets international standards.

Malaysia vs Timor Leste in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 8.45 PM HKT. You can follow all the updates from the game LIVE on our Matchday Blog here starting one hour before kick off!