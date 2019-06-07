FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia vs Timor-Leste live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Malaysia will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign against Timor-Leste at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Malaysia are ranked 168th in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Timor-Lester are further behind sitting in the 194th position. The second leg of the tie will also be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on June 11 after Timor-Leste’s home ground was deemed unfit to host international matches.

When to watch?

The match between Malaysia and Timor-Leste will take place on June 7, and kicks-off at 8:45 PM HKT.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Fans in Malaysia can watch the match LIVE on Astro Arena.

You can also follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Malaysia and Timor-Leste at FOX Sports Asia with our Matchday Blogs.