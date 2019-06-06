2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh edge Laos in first leg

Bangladesh have one foot into the next stage of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after claiming a narrow 1-0 win over Laos in the first leg of their first-round encounter on Thursday.

Following a stalemate in the first half at the New Laos National Stadium, the only goal of the game arrived in the 71st minute when Robiul Hasan found space on the edge of the box and rifled a low drive that found its way in at the near post.

The result means that Bangladesh are now one game away from once again reaching the second round of qualifiers, after they did so four years ago but picked up just one point in eight matches.



Nonetheless, there were enough positives from Laos’ display to suggest they are still not completely out of the tie.

The two teams meet again on Tuesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.