2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Five talking points as Cambodia beat Pakistan two-nil

Cambodia scored two late goals to seal an important win over Pakistan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – AFC First Round. The Angkor Warriors displayed some positive signs during the match while ensuring that they take something with them to Qatar on June 11. Here are the talking points from this one.

#1 Lack of finishing mars entertaining first half

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cambodia and Pakistan started off strongly. The two teams played out good, attacking football, in front of a big crowd at the Phnom Penh Stadium. However, both sides couldn’t convert their chances and headed into the halftime break on level score.

The first real chance of the match fell to Pakistan. The South Asian side were given a set-piece in the Cambodian half, which was delivered inch perfectly onto the head of Adnan Yaqoob. However, Yaqoob could not hit the target from five yards out with the goal gaping. On the other end, Cambodia had a chance of their own, as a well-worked corner allowed Keo Sokpheng with some room to take a shot. He did exactly that and derived a great save out of the Pakistan goalkeeper.

Both sides looked dangerous from set-pieces. However, neither was able to take control of the game from open play, resulting in a stalemate at half time.

#2 Pakistan miss easy chance to take the lead

The first half of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cambodia and Pakistan ended without a goal. While the score would have been acceptable for Cambodia, it was anything but for Pakistan, who were looking to secure their advantage via an away goal.

Pakistan were presented with a chance to do that just after the hour mark through former West Brom youth product Samir Nabi. However, the midfielder hit his shot straight at the goalkeeper from yards out, instead of picking a spot in the corner.

Nabi’s miss proved to be costly in the end, as Cambodia secured their win via two late goals.

#3 Two-late goals break Pakistan hearts

In a two-legged tie, keeping a clean sheet takes precedence over scoring a goal for the home side. However, a goal or two only add to their advantage in the overall tie. Luckily for Cambodia, they scored two goals while keeping a clean sheet!

Much of the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Cambodia and Pakistan saw the two sides battle it out for dominance. However, neither could make their rare chances count. That is until the eighty-first minute when substitute Sieng Chanthea smashed the ball in from close range.

Minutes later, Kouch Sokumpheak doubled the Angkor Warriors’ lead, when he dribbled past several Pakistani defenders before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper with ease.

#4 Honda and Dalmas’s effect on Cambodia visible

Keisuke Honda took over as the manager of the Cambodia National Team. Felix Dalmas stepped in as Honda’s number two, taking over on occasions when the Japanese star was out playing for his club side. Together, the two have brought an attacking brand of football to the Angkor Warriors – something which was on display in their two-nil win over Pakistan in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Cambodia created some good passage of plays when on the ball, even while missing their star player Chan Vathanaka. The South East Asian side was slick in their passing, especially in the final third. However, a lack of a proper midfield anchorman did weigh them down on occasions.

Moreover, the Angkor Warriors were creative from set-pieces, with most of them being played short. One such set-piece almost led to a goal, when Keo Sokpheng stung the palms of Yousuf Butt from distance.

#5 Cambodia with the advantage but job not done yet

People would normally see a two-nil cushion as a comfortable one before going into the second leg. However, football, more often than not, is unpredictable. And while Cambodia do have a considerable advantage with them to take to Qatar next week, they can not take Pakistan lightly.

The South Asian side, although ranked below their opponents, were involved in some good plays throughout the match. They came close to taking the lead on two occasions as well. However, both were spurned by the player in question.

Regardless, Cambodia did show their opponents a way to get through them easily – something that Pakistan will look to exploit when the two meet each other again on June 11.

(Feature image courtesy of AFC)