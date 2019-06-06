2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Brunei outclassed by Mongolia in first leg

Brunei Darussalam have it all to do if they are to progress from the first round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing 2-0 to Mongolia in Thursday’s first leg at the MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar,

It was Mongolia who opened the scoring after just nine minutes when captain Tsedenbal Norjmoo lined up a freekick on the edge of the area and proceeded to curl a sublime effort into the far corner past a stranded Haimie Nyaring.

And, eight minutes after the hour mark, the hosts went on top secure the victory after saw Brunei give away possession inside their own area, allowing Naranbold Nyam-Osor to fire home from close range to make it 2-0.

With a two-goal cushion, Mongolia will now fancy their chances of progressing to next round ahead of Tuesday’s second leg at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

Photo credit: Mongolia Football Federation