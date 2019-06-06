Macau record narrow 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie

Macau recorded a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in what was a cagey affair at the Zhuhai Sports Center Stadium, Zuhai in Guangdong Province of China PR on Thursday.

Macau had decided to play their home leg of the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers in China after their home ground of Estadio Campo Desportivo has been closed temporarily for maintenance works.

And playing in front of an almost empty stadium, it was the visitors Sri Lanka who looked the more dangerous of the two sides in the early minutes of the first half and threatened to score on a couple of occasions inside the first 15 minutes.

However, the Macanese defence held firm as their attackers slowly began to grow into the game. But, that did not mean there were goals to come in the game as neither side were able to break the deadlock before the half-time break.

When the goal finally came, it was a scrappy one that gave the hosts the 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute. A corner kick from Macau was cleared by the Lankan defence only as far as the edge of the area. Macau took the ball back inside the box and played a ball across the goal which the Lankan goalkeeper Sujan Perera failed to clear and was turned in by Felipe Duarte for the winner.

Macau held on to the precious lead and takes a 1-0 lead to the second leg which will be held at the in Colombo on June 11.