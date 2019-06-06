2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Cambodia draw first blood against Pakistan

Cambodia are in pole position to advance to the second round of Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Pakistan 2-0 in the opening encounter of their first-round clash on Thursday.

Following a goalless first half at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium, where it looked like Pakistan would be capable of frustrating the hosts for the entire 90 minutes, the deadlock was finally broken in the 81st minute.

After the opposition failed to fully clear their lines, the loose ball fell to 16-year-old Sieng Chanthea, who made no mistake in smashing home from close range to put his side ahead.

And, just three minutes later, Cambodia made sure of the win when veteran midfielder Kouch Sokumpheak embarked on an enterprising run and left a host of defenders in his wake before guiding his shot into the corner.

Both sides meet again in the second leg on June 11, where it already looks as though Cambodia will be confident in their prospects of advancing to the second round.

Photo credit: Football Federation Cambodia