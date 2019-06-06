2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe issues rallying cry as Timor-Leste clash nears

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has asked Harimau Malaya supporters to be present in numbers at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur for their first round 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie against Timor-Leste on Friday.

Malaysia are playing the first leg of their qualifiers at the Bukit Jalil on June 7 followed by the second leg on June 11, also to be played at the same venue. Only the winner will progress to the second round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers scheduled to begin in September.

And the former Kedah FA head coach appealed to the national team supporters to become the 12th man for his side.

“I want to appeal to supporters in the Klang Valley to be present to cheer at the stadium as they are our 12th player. We are aware that many have returned home to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” Cheng Hoe told Bernama.

Cheng Hoe had recently slammed the condition of the turf at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium saying that he hopes the authorities would take care of the issue. However, he has made it clear that the pitch won’t be an excuse if Malaysia fails to perform in the World Cup Qualifiers.

“Maybe many would say that I also complained about the pitch but I really hope the field is in good condition as we want the best. But we do not want it to be an excuse,” he said.

(Photo courtesy: Football Association of Malaysia)