Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Laos vs Bangladesh

Laos will host Bangladesh in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Thursday.

The Laotians are coached by Singaporean coach V Sundramoorthy while Bangladesh are managed by Jamie Day under whom the team has trained in Bangkok since May 24. Laos, meanwhile, faced Sri Lanka in two warm-up matches in the build up to the qualifiers winning one and drawing one.

Thimsad are ranked 184th in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Bangladesh are four places below them at 188th.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Laos vs Bangladesh in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 7:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.