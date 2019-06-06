Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Bhutan vs Guam

Bhutan will face Guam in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan on Thursday.

Guam haven’t played a competitive match since September when they finished third among four teams in the first round of the East Asian Cup in Mongolia with their US-based players only reaching Thimphu reportedly only 48 hours before kick off.

Bhutan are ranked 186th in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Guam are seven places below at 193rd spot.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Bhutan vs Guam in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 8:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.