Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Mongolia vs Brunei Darussalam

Brunei Darussalam will face Mongolia in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the MFF Football Centre located in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar on Thursday.

Brunei, coached by Dutchman Robbie Servais, are without nine key players — Abdul Mu’iz Sisa, Fakharazzi Hassan, Azwan Salleh, Azwan Ali Rahman, Hendra Idris, Azizi Ali Rahman, Najib Tarif, Shafie Effendy and Nurikhwan Othman — for the first round of the qualifiers.

Mongolia are ranked 187th in the FIFA World Rankings while Burnei are seven places below at 194th.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Mongolia vs Brunei in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 5:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE here.