FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Cambodia vs Pakistan live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Cambodia will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign against Pakistan at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on Thursday.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Cambodia are ranked 173rd in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Pakistan are further behind sitting in the 200th position. The second leg of the tie will be held at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar on June 11.

When to watch?

The match between Cambodia and Pakistan will take place on June 6, and kicks-off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

You can follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers between Cambodia and Pakistan at FOX Sports Asia with our Matchday Blogs.