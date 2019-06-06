Live Stream: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – Macau vs Sri Lanka

Macau will begin their journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when they host Sri Lanka at the Zhuhai Sports Center Stadium, Zuhai in Guangdong Province of China PR on Thursday.

The Macanese are playing their home game at Zhuhai after their home ground of Estadio Campo Desportivo was closed for maintenance works.

Macau are ranked 183rd in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Sri Lanka are the lowest ranked nation in Asia sitting at 202nd. Both the teams have never progressed beyond the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers and hence, the tie will end up in the history books no matter what the result will be.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their last meeting which was at the inaugural AFC Solidarity Cup in 2016. Sri Lanka are coming into the game with some confidence boost after good displays against Laos in a draw and a defeat.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Macau vs Sri Lanka in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will kick off at 7:30 PM HKT.