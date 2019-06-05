FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Macau vs Sri Lanka live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Macau will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign against Sri Lanka at the Zhuhai Sports Center Stadium in Zhuhai, China on Thursday.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Macau are ranked 183rd in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Sri Lanka are the lowest ranked nation in Asia sitting at 202nd. The second leg of the tie will be held at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on June 11.

When to watch?

The match between Macau and Sri Lanka will take place on June 6, and kicks-off at 7:30 PM HKT.

The Zhuhai Sports Center Stadium in Zhuhai, China will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The match between Macau and Sri Lanka will be streamed LIVE on FOX Sports Asia via Mycujoo.