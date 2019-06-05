FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Mongolia vs Brunei live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Mongolia will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign against Brunei at the MFF Football Centre in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Bhutan are ranked 187th in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Guam are seven places below them at 194th. The second leg of the tie will be held at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei on June 11.

When to watch?

The match between Mongolia and Brunei will take place on June 6, and kicks-off at 8:00 PM HKT.

The Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The match between Mongolia and Brunei will be streamed LIVE on FOX Sports Asia via Mycujoo.