FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Laos vs Bangladesh live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Laos will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers campaign against Bangladesh at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane on Thursday.

10 teams — Malaysia, Cambodia, Macau, Laos, Bhutan, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Guam, Brunei, Timor-Leste, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — ranked lowest in Asia in the FIFA World Rankings are competing in the first round of the 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers.

The matches will be held over two legs with the first leg taking place on June 6 while the second leg happening on June 11 on home and away basis. The winners from each tie will make it to the second round of the World Cup Qualifiers to begin in September later this year.

Laos are ranked 184th in the FIFA World Rankings while their opponents Bangladesh are four places below them at 188th. The second leg of the tie will be held at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on June 11.

When to watch?

The match between Laos and Bangladesh will take place on June 6, and kicks-off by 7:30 PM HKT.

The New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

The match between Laos and Bangladesh will be streamed LIVE on FOX Sports Asia via Mycujoo.