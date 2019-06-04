Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe blasts the state of Bukit Jalil turf ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers tie

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has expressed his disappointment regarding the state of the pitch at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Harimau Malaya are scheduled to face Timor-Leste in the first round of the World Cup Qualifiers and both the legs of the tie, to be held on June 7 and 11, will be held at the Bukit Jalil.

And the former Kedah FA head coach blasted the condition of the turf following their 2-0 win over Nepal in a preparatory match at the stadium the other day.

“I am very disappointed with the pitch. It does not suit the way we play. We had difficulties scoring because of it,” said Cheng Hoe after the game (via The Star Online).

“I am not giving excuses for the missed chances, but the fact is the pitch is not good enough to play quality football. I really hope they would rectify it in the future. This has been going on for far too long,” said the coach who guided Malaysia to the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last year.

Though the Bukit Jalil boasts of some of the best facilities in Southeast Asia, the grass cover at the venue has been receiving flak for years now with Barcelona refusing to play at the venue during a tour to Malaysia in 2013.