Malaysia sweating on fitness of star defender ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Timor-Leste

Malaysia national football are scheduled to play Timor-Leste in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers on June 6 and 11.

Both the first and second legs of the qualifiers have been confirmed to take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur which is good news for Harimau Malaya as they will be buoyed on by their fans at both the ‘home and away’ fixtures.

29′ GOAL! Malaysia equalize! 1-1! What. A. Goal. Syahmi Safari runs at the opposition defence before hitting an absolute belter from way out. Malaysia with the all-important away goal and what a goal it was! #THAvMAS #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/tfsATQL7et — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 5, 2018

But what has not come as a good news for head coach Tan Cheng Hoe is the fitness of star defender Syahmi Safari who has been sent home from Malaysia’s training camp owing to an injury!

“In the case of Syahmi, the doctor has confirmed that he still needs rest so we sent him back to Selangor,” Cheng Hoe was quoted as saying by Bernama confirming the 21-year-old will be a doubt for the World Cup Qualifiers.

Syahmi was a key player for Malaysia as they reached the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 in December last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FOX Sports Asia (@foxsportsasia) on May 16, 2019 at 10:41pm PDT

Meanwhile, veteran striker Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Mohamadou Sumareh are also yet to report for the training camp at the Arena UM Stadium.

“Both Mat Yo (Norshahrul) and Sumareh have personal problems to settle and they will join the training session as soon as possible,” he told the reporters on the sidelines of the training camp.

Malaysia will also play Nepal in a friendly match on June 2 before the two-legged World Cup Qualifiers against their Southeast Asian neighbours Timor-Leste.