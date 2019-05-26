Cambodia to play away leg of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Pakistan in Qatar

The away leg of Cambodia national football team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers first round tie against Pakistan is now expected to be played in Doha, Qatar.

According to reports coming out of Pakistan, the FIFA has approved the match to take place at a venue in Qatar where the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in three-and-half years’ time.

“We can confirm the venue for the match has been approved by FIFA,” Pakistani daily Dawn quoted a FIFA spokesperson. The first leg of the tie is scheduled to be held in Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia on June 6 followed by the second leg on June 11.

The winning team over the two legs will qualify for the second round of the World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers which will begin in September this year.

Dawn are reporting that the match could be held at the 12,000-seaten Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha which is home to Al-Ahli and Al-Sailiya.

Pakistan had played the home leg fixture in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Yemen at Bahrain after twin bombings in churches in Lahore. However, the Pakistani daily said that the reason for moving this year’s home leg to Doha is still unclear.

Cambodia, coached by Japanese legend Keisuke Honda and assisted by Argentine Felix Dalma, are ranked 173rd in FIFA World Rankings while Pakistan are 200th — only behind Sri Lanka in Asia.