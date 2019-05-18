Don’t mind sacrificing time with family for national team duty – JDT and Malaysia star Safawi Rasid

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) starlet Safawi Rasid has said that he has no problem in sacrificing his Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays to help Malaysia succeed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Harimau Malaya are scheduled to play Timor-Leste in the first round of the two-legged World Cup Qualifiers on June 7 and 11 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur and Safawi is one of the players called up by Tan Cheng Hoe to negotiate that challenge.

The preparations for the Timor-Leste game will begin on May 27 when the players will gather at the National Stadium meaning that the 26 probables will be starved off time with their family during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

However, JDT star Safawi has no qualms over the shortened holidays and is of the opinion that the time he has in between club commitments in the Malaysia Super League and national team duties is enough for him to spend with his relatives.

“I have chosen a career as a football player and this is among the challenges that I have to face, no matter whether it is Hari Raya holiday or any celebration,” Safawi said in an interview to Malaysia Football League.

“As a professional footballer, from the very beginning, I’m aware that I could only spend a little time with my family and I have to sacrifice the Hari Raya celebration with them,” the 22-year-old winger said.

Malaysia are scheduled to play Nepal in a friendly match at the Bukit Jalil on June 2 before the two legs against Timor-Leste.