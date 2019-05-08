Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe gives his opinion on footballers playing during Ramadan

Malaysia national team head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has voiced his opinion regarding the Malaysia Football League’s (MFL) decision to continue the Malaysia Super League during the month of Ramadan.

The MFL had decided to go ahead with matchdays on May 13, 14 and 15 in the Malaysia Super League and second division Malaysia Premier League as well as the second leg of the Malaysia FA Cup quarterfinals during Ramadan.

However, the Malaysia tactician is of the opinion that continuing with the domestic league schedule during the month of fasting will be an advantage for the Harimau Malaya national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where they face Timor-Leste next month.

Malaysia are scheduled to face their ASEAN neighbours in a two-legged tie in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint-qualifiers on June 6 and 11.

2022 World Cup & 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 1st Leg – Thursday, 6th June 2019

MALAYSIA vs TIMOR-LESTE

Venue: TBC 2nd Leg – Tuesday, 11th June 2019

TIMOR-LESTE vs MALAYSIA

Venue: TBC * Winner will qualify for Round 2#FAM #HarimauMalaya pic.twitter.com/p57jinmpI3 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) April 17, 2019

“I think running the Malaysian League in Ramadan is really good because it can help the national team. If it breaks during Ramadan, it will slightly affect the national team’s momentum,” the former Kedah head coach was quoted as saying by Bernama.

“But it’s different when players continue to play in competitive matches before being called to the centralised training. It’s really important to play in Ramadan as it affects the physical and fitness of players. But they have had their experience playing during Ramadan last year, so it will not affect them,” he added.

“It’s important for players to enjoy the time playing in Ramadan and I think many will disagree, but as a former player, I believe players can adjust in this situation,” Cheng Hoe said.