Timor-Leste yet to confirm venue for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game against Malaysia – AFC

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have revealed that they are yet to receive any intimation of Timor-Leste regarding the venue for the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers first round match against Malaysia.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s men are set to face Timor-Leste in the two-legged first round of World Cup Qualifiers next month with the first leg to be played in Malaysia on June 6 and the second leg to be held at Timor-Leste’s home ground on June 11.

However, with the National Stadium in Dili not meeting the requirements to host the game, the East Timor Football Federation were supposed to intimate AFC regarding an alternate venue by April 30 with reports claiming they will play their home game also in Malaysia.

2022 World Cup & 2023 Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 1st Leg – Thursday, 6th June 2019

MALAYSIA vs TIMOR-LESTE

Venue: TBC 2nd Leg – Tuesday, 11th June 2019

TIMOR-LESTE vs MALAYSIA

TIMOR-LESTE vs MALAYSIA

Venue: TBC * Winner will qualify for Round 2

But Bernama are reporting that Timor-Leste are yet to submit a venue for the second leg despite the deadline passing last Tuesday.

“No official confirmation or official letter from Timor Leste at the moment,” AFC secretary-general Windsor Paul John told Bernama.

Further, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) secretary general Stuart Ramalingam said that Malaysia are willing to host the return leg as well.

He added that the FAM will appeal to AFC to change the date of the first leg to June 7 as Eid aloFitr is expected to be celebrated on June 5.

The winners of the first round tie will make it to the second round of the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers to begin in September 2019.