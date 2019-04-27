Pakistan announce preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) have called up 32 players for a training camp as they prepare to face Cambodia in the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Pakistan are scheduled to play the Angkor Warriors in a two-legged first round qualifiers. The first leg is to be held on June 6 while the second leg will take place on June 11.

Pakistan, ranked 200 in the FIFA World Rankings, will conduct their training camp at the Jinnah Football Stadium in Islamabad from May 5 to June 3. Cambodia, coached by Japan legend Keisuke Honda, are ranked 173rd in the world.

The winner of the tie will progress to the second round of the joint 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers which is to begin in September.

Pakistan’s 32-member preliminary squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 1:

Goalkeepers: Saqib Hanif, Ahsanullah, Tanveer Mumtaz, Muhammad Fahim

Defenders: Muhammad Umer Hayat, Arslan Ali, Naveed Ahmed, Mehdi Hassan, Ali Khan Niazi, Muhammad Shahid, Waseem Asghar, Muhammad Bilal, Shahzad

Midfielders: Saddam Hussain, Umeir Ali, Mehmood Kham, Zain Ul Abdeen, Rajab Ali, Zahid Umer, Ali Uzair, Habib Ur Rahman, Muhammad Riaz, Izhar Ullah, Saad Ullah, Sohail

Forwards: Kaleem Ullah, Razik, Mansoor, Yousaf Ahmed, Ahmed Fahim, Muhammad Naeem, Iftikhar