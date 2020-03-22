Shandong Luneng confirm former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini tested positive for coronavirus

Chinese Super League outfit Shandong Luneng have confirmed that their player Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Everton and Manchester United star is the first Chinese Super League (CSL) player to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Shandong Luneng Taishan official announced Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to China. pic.twitter.com/2WHazg4ULs — TransferMarkt China (@asaikana) March 22, 2020

According to reports, the former Belgium international footballer had travelled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China via Singapore on March 19. Fellaini is currently under isolated treatment.

The local health department at the Chinese province of Jinan had earlier hinted that the footballer had tested positive for COVID-19. This was later confirmed by his club on their official website.

The 2020 season of the Chinese Super League has been suspended indefinitely following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, China PR.

The 32-year-old had moved to CSL from Premier League giants United in 2019 and has scored eight goals in 22 league appearances for Shandong last season. Before that, he had spent 11 seasons in the English top division after moving to Everton from Standard Liege in 2008.