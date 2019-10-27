Fabio Cannavaro’s future at Guangzhou Evergrande uncertain after club announce new caretaker

Fabio Cannavaro’s future as Guangzhou Evergrande head coach looks uncertain after the Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced a caretaker in his place on Sunday.

The Italian has this week seen his Guangzhou side crash out of the AFC Champions League 2019 semifinals to Urawa Red Diamonds and also held to a 2-2 draw by Henan Jianye in the Chinese top division.

And the club has since released a statement saying that Cannavaro has been called up to their headquarters.

Aftermath of Guangzhou Evergrande’s 2:2 draw with Henan Jianye at home tonight (or a poor run for past few weeks): Fabio Cannavaro is asked by Evergrande to attend ‘Evergrande corporate culture learning session’ tomorrow. Zheng Zhi will take a caretaker role for at least 1 day. pic.twitter.com/UXTRSPGiXq — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 27, 2019

“Head coach Fabio Cannavaro has to attend the Evergrande Corporate Culture Class at the group headquarters on October 28. During the study period, captain Zheng Zhi will perform the duties of head coach,” Guangzhou Evergrande said.

Guangzhou are still top of the Chinese Super League table with 63 points after 27 matches, but are under pressure from Shanghai SIPG and Beijing Guoan FC who have 62 and 61 points respectively.

Their next league fixture will be up against title rivals Shanghai SIPG after the international break on November 23.