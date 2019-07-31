Genesio takes charge at Beijing Guoan after Schmidt sacking

Chinese side Beijing Guoan have appointed Bruno Genesio as Roger Schmidt’s replacement as coach.

Bruno Genesio has replaced Roger Schmidt as head coach of Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan after leaving Lyon at the end of last season.

The Frenchman has signed a short-term contract until the CSL season ends in December.

Genesio parted ways with Lyon after guiding the club to the Champions League knockout rounds and third spot in Ligue 1 last season.

Eight-cap Brazil international Fernando has also moved to Beijing following three seasons with Spartak Moscow.