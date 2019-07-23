WATCH: Chongqing’s Fernandinho dribbles past 5 defenders to score incredible solo goal against Shanghai SIPG

Marko Arnautovic made his made for Shanghai SIPG this week and even scored a goal on his debut, but it was Chongqing Dangdai Lifan FC’s Luiz Fernandinho who grabbed all the headlines!

Arnautovic, signed from West Ham United recently, was on the bench for Shanghai as they travelled to Chongqing Olympic Sports Centre to face Chongqing in the Chinese Super League (CSL) and were stunned when Fernandinho scored an incredible solo goal in the first-half injury time!

The 33-year-old Brazilian attacker picked up possession at least 35 yards away from the goal, ran at the Shanghai SIPG defenders and danced past no less than five defenders to apply the finish and put his side 1-0 up in the CSL fixture.

However, an own goal from Yuan Mincheng restored the parity between the sides just after the restart. Arnautovic was brought on at half time and the Austrian forward instantly got into the scoresheet to give his side a 2-1 lead in the 63rd minute.

But, the hosts were relentless and levelled the score through Alan Kardec who converted from the spot in the 72nd minute — Fernandinho once again making an impact by drawing the foul and winning the penalty.

That was how the game finished as the two sides shared the spoils at the end of an entertaining 90 minutes of football.

Shanghai will now face Guangzhou Evergrande FC on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Chinese FA Cup while a trip to Hebei China Fortune awaits Chongqing Lifan on July 27.