Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua sign Stephan El Shaarawy and Kim Shin-wook

Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua have announced the signings of AS Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy and Jeonbuk Hyundai striker Kim Shin-wook.

The dual signings come days after announcing Choi Kang-hee as their new head coach replacing Spanish tactician Quique Sanchez Flores.

El Shaarawy, 26, was heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League (CSL) for a reported €18 million. “Shanghai Greenland Shenhua Football Club and Italy’s Rome Football Club have reached a transfer agreement,” the club said in a statement.

🇨🇳 SHANGHAI CHANGING First it was Choi Kang-hee, now @shanghaishenhua has signed 🇮🇹 @OfficialEl92 and 🇰🇷 Kim Shin-wook. Is it enough to help them survive an embarrassing relegation? pic.twitter.com/C3MtGtViDF — The Asian Game (@TheAsianGame) July 8, 2019

“Stephan El Shaarawy, who has dual Italian and Egyptian nationality, is expected to arrive in Shanghai on July 8th, Beijing time. After completing the relevant procedures, he officially joined Shanghai Greenland Shenhua,” it said.

El Shaarawy has spent the past three and a half seasons with Roma, having joined on a permanent move from AC Milan in 2016. A 23-time Italy international, he scored 11 goals in 33 games in all competitions last season.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old South Korean forward Kim will join his former coach Choi at Shanghai. This is the Korea Republic international’s third club of his career after wearing the colours of Ulsan Hyundai and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his homeland.

AFC Champions League 2019: Jeonbuk Hyundai 1-0 Shanghai SIPG (Kim Shin-wook 27′)

Kim had scored in Jeonbuk’s 3-1 win over Seongnam in the K League on Sunday and also found the back of the net in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 against Shanghai SIPG in a penalty shootout defeat last month.

El Shaarawy and Kim join a Shanghai Shenhua side who struggling in 14th in the CSL after just three wins from their opening 16 games.