Reports: Jose Mourinho in talks to become manager of Chinese Super League team

Jose Mourinho may be making his return to management soon, and it might just be as a part of a huge operation in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

The Telegraph is reporting that Mourinho is in talks with the richest man in China, Hui Ka Yan, to possibly become the next manager of Guangzhou Evergrande in China.

Hui is the Chairman of the Evergrande group, and wishes to make the club the best in the country, and reportedly wants Jose Mourinho to help take the club forward.

The lure of China has been enough to take some of the biggest players in the world, with the likes of Oscar, Hulk, Yannick Carrasco, Marouane Fellaini and others making a move there recently.

The report suggests that Mourinho met with Hui Ka Yan over the Chinese New Year and discussed a number of aspects related to football, with the businessman laying down his plans to help the country improve in the sport.

Mourinho has been out of a job since being sacked by Manchester United back in December, but had said that he wishes to be back in football management by the month of July.

A number of clubs have been linked with the Portuguese, but he is yet to make a move permanent.