Former Manchester City and Barcelona star Yaya Toure signs for second division club in China PR

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has finally found a new club six months after leaving his previous club Olympiacos FC in Greece.

Toure’s agent had announced in May 2019 that the former Ivory Coast international had retired from professional football — a claim which was later dismissed by the former Manchester City captain himself.

Since the start of my football career, I have always loved challenges and now I have decided to take this new challenge and make history once again with Qingdao Huanghai Football Club! FULL STATEMENT HERE: https://t.co/l2UagPyV3Q pic.twitter.com/U4dVobmasa — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) July 3, 2019

And now, six months after leaving Olympiacos in December 2018, Toure has signed for Qingdao Huanghai FC in the Chinese League One, the second division of Chinese football.

Yaya had undergone trials at the Chinese club back in May which has led to him winning a contract at Qingdao.

“Since the start of my football career, I have always loved challenges and now I have decided to take this new challenge and make history once again with Qingdao Huanghai Football Club!” said the Premier League winner in a statement on his official website.

“This is a very exciting young club with a lot of potential and we share the same philosophy – that is to play beautiful football! It will be my great honour to grow and succeed with this club,” he said.

Qingdao are currently leading the points table in the Chinese second division having collected 30 points from their first 15 matches and have a four-point lead over second-placed Guizhou Hengfeng FC.

Yaya’s new club is managed by former Barcelona youth coach Jordi Vinyals and he will have the likes of former West Ham United and Bolton Wanderers forward Ricardo Vaz Te and former Espanyol midfielder Joan Verdu as teammates.