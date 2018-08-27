Asian Games: Rafiq Ismail clinches third gold for Malaysia

Malaysia clinched a third gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games after Rafiq Ismail won the men’s masters event in Palembang, Indonesia with a sweet victory over defending champion Park Jong-woo on Monday.

Rafiq defeated the South Korean 534-511 in the final to become first Malaysian to win in the Masters event.

“This gold is for Malaysia!” beamed the 21-year-old, who was mobbed by the bowling team and national head coach Holloway Cheah after his win.

Rafiq’s triumph means bowling has already delivered two of three gold medals for Malaysia, after the women trios won the first golden glitter last week.

Ucapan pemenang pingat ke 3 Malaysia iaitu Rafiq Ismail (@fyiilikeblack) . Beliau berjaya menamatkan Sukan Asia 2018 dengan 1 emas dan 1 Perak . Tahniah!

.

.#AsianGames2018⁠ #TeamMAS 🇲🇾 #MalaysiaBoleh ✊ pic.twitter.com/GJU2qCmoK0 — ISN 🇲🇾🏅 (@isnmalaysia) August 27, 2018

Squash queen Nicol David then delivered Malaysia’s second gold in the women’s individual after edging fellow compatriot S. Sivasangari in a tight five-game encounter.

But Malaysia are still four gold medals short of the seven golds targeted, with the tournament set to draw to a close in less than a week.

Photo Credit: Rafiq Ismail, ISN twitter