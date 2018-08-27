Asian Games 2018: Hwang Ui-jo hits hat-trick as Korea survive thriller

Korea Republic’s hopes of winning gold at Asian Games 2018 are still alive after a Hwang Ui-jo hat-trick inspired them to a 4-3 extra-time win over Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals.

It took Hwang just five minutes to open the scoring at the Patriot Stadium, when he was released by an incisive pass from Son Heung-min and drilled a low shot past Botirali Ergashev.

However, hesitant defending then cost the South Koreans in the 17th minute when Dostonbek Khamdamov was allowed to force the ball into the path of Jaloliddin Masharipov, who swept a first-time effort into the far corner for the equaliser.

Five minutes after the half-hour mark, Hwang found the back of the net again with a thumping 25-yard drive that took a deflection on its way in, after good work by Lee Jin-hyun and Hwang In-beom in the build-up.

But, Uzbekistan pulled level once more in the 53rd minute courtesy of an Ikromjon Alibaev effort and, four minutes later, were remarkably in front when Hwang Hyun-soo could only deflect a long-range effort past his own goalkeeper Song Bum-keon.

Nonetheless, with 15 minutes remaining, Hwang completed his hat-trick – taking his tournament tally to eight goals in the process – to make it 3-3 and send the game into extra-time.

The Uzbeks were then dealt a blow in the 101st minute when Ikromjon Alibaev was sent off after picking up two yellows in a matter of seconds.

Yet, despite the numerical advantage, it was not until the 118th minute when the Taegeuk Warriors finally sealed their place in the semi-finals when Hwang Hee-chan converted from the penalty spot after Hwang Ui-jo had been dragged down inside the box by Rustamjon Ashurmatov.

UZBEKISTAN: Botirali Ergashev, Abbosjon Otakhonov, Dostonbek Tursunov, Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Akramjon Komilov, Ikromjon Alibaev, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Dostonbek Khamdamov (Bobir Abdixolikov 68’), Javokhir Sidikov (Khurshid Giyosov 85’), Jaloliddin Masharipov (Andrey Sidorov 120’), Zabikhillo Urinboev (Doniyorjon Narzullaev 115’).

KOREA REPUBLIC: Song Bum-keon, Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hyun-soo, Kim Jin-ya (Kim Jung-min 114’), Jang Yun-ho (Lee Jin-hyun 22’), Lee Seung-mo (Lee Seung-woo 61’), Son Heung-min, Hwang In-beom, Na Sang-ho (Hwang Hee-chan 46’), Hwang Ui-jo.

Photo credit: Asian Games 2018