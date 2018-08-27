Asian Games 2018: Iwasaki at the double as Japan down Saudi Arabia

Japan are through to the semi-finals of Asian Games 2018 after a Yuto Iwasaki brace helped them beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday.

The Samurai Blue opened the scoring at the Pakansari Stadium a minute after the half-hour mark when Daizen Maeda won a 50-50 ball on the edge of the box before laying off to Iwasaki, who curled a sublime effort over Mohammed Al-Yami and into the back of the net.

But, six minutes before halftime, Saudi Arabia responded after Abdullah Al-Yousif’s low shot was parried by Ryosuke Kojima but straight into Yugo Tatsuta, who could only watch on in despair as the ball ricocheted off his heel and into his own goal.

Still, Japan continued to look the more dangerous of the two teams after halftime and – in the 73rd minute – Maeda and Iwasaki combined once more to great effect.

Again, it was Maeda who emerged as the creator as he broke free down the left with a brilliant burst of pace to hit the byline before cutting a pass back to Iwasaki, who made no mistake in guiding a shot home to win it for the Japanese.

Now through to Wednesday’s semi-finals, Japan will await for the result of the clash between United Arab Emirates and DPR Korea to find out who their last-four opponents will be.

SAUDI ARABIA: Mohammed Al-Yami, Yousef Al-Harbi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Awn Al-Saluli, Abdullah Al-Yousif, Abdullah Majrashi (Saad Al-Selouli 83’), Ali Al-Asmari (Nawaf Al-Habashi 89’), Nasser Al-Omran, Ayman Al-Khulaif, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Haroune Camara.

JAPAN: Ryosuke Kojima, Takuma Ominami, Yugo Tatsuta, Ko Itakura, Yoichi Naganuma (Keita Endo 57’), Kota Watanabe, Taishi Matsumoto, Daiki Sugioka, Reo Hatate (Koji Miyoshi 60’), Yuto Iwasaki, Daizen Maeda (Ayase Ueda 83′).

Photo credit: Asian Games 2018