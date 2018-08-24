Asian Games 2018: Indonesia pay the penalty against UAE

Hosts Indonesia put in a brave display but were eliminated from Asian Games 2018 on Friday after losing on penalties to United Arab Emirates following a 2-2 draw at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium.

UAE took the lead in the 20th minute when Zayed Al-Ameri converted from the penalty spot, after he had been tripped by Andy Setyo inside the area as he looked to race through on goal.

Beto equalised for Indonesia seven minutes after the restart when he ghosted in ahead of his marker to convert a left-wing delivery from Septian David Maulana, only for Al-Ameri to restore the Emiratis’ lead in the 65th minute.

But, in the fifth minute of injury-time, Stefano Lilipaly popped up with his fourth goal of the tournament to send the game into extra-time and, with neither side able to find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, the tie then proceeded to the dreaded penalty shootout.

Unfortunately for the hosts, misses from Septian and Saddil Ramdani proved costly as UAE kept their cool – spurning just one opportunity by Abdullah Ghanem – to prevail 4-3 in the shootout and advance to the quarter-finals.

In Friday afternoon’s other game, Haroune Camara hit a hat-trick to inspire Saudi Arabia to a 4-3 win over China PR, although they had to survive a late fightback as the Chinese netted three goals in the final ten minutes to set up a grandstand finish.

Photo credit: Asian Games 2018