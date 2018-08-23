Asian Games 2018: Cong Phuong the hero as Vietnam see off plucky Bahrain

Nguyen Cong Phuong came off the bench to net an 88th minute as Vietnam toiled to a 1-0 win over ten-man Bahrain and book their place in the Asian Games 2018 quarter-finals.

In a keenly-contested Round of 16 tie at the Patriot Stadium, it was the Vietnamese who fired away the first warning shot after five minutes when Nguyen Quang Hai latched onto a neat reverse pass by Nguyen Van Quyet only to drag his shot wide.

But Bahrain soon worked their way into the contest and were perhaps unlucky not to take the lead in the 23rd minute when Ahmed Bughammar converted Abdulrahman Ahmadi’s lofted pass at the far post but was flagged for offside, with replays suggesting he might have been level with the last defender.

If Bahrain were already unhappy with that decision, they were then incensed in the 42nd minute as more controversy arose when Ahmed Sanad was shown a straight red after sliding in on Vu Van Thanh.

Although Sanad did catch Van Thanh right on his ankle with his studs, the challenge looked more clumsy than malicious and the look of disbelief on the Bahrain attacker’s face said it all.

Despite being a man down, the Bahrainis continued to show plenty of endeavour and came excruciatingly close to breaking the deadlock four minutes after the hour mark; Mohamed Marhoon lining up a 25-yard freekick and sending a blistering effort off the bar.

Nonetheless, Vietnam’s numerical advantage soon saw them turn it up a gear in the closing stages in a final bid to win the game in normal time, and the breakthrough finally arrived with two minutes remaining as two substitutes combined to excellent effect.

Having done well to find space down the right, Nguyen Van Toan’s low cross was desperately cleared but only into the path of Cong Phuong, who made no mistake in dispatching a shot into the roof of the net with aplomb to hand his side their place in the last eight, where they will meet Syria.

Thursday evening’s other game saw Korea Republic keep their gold-medal hopes alive as they beat Iran 2-0, courtesy of goals from Hwang Ui-jo (40’) and Lee Seung-woo (55’).

VIETNAM: Bui Tien Dung, Do Duy Manh, Bui Tien Dung, Doan Van Hau, Vu Van Thanh, Luong Xuan Truong (Nguyen Cong Phuong 62’), Nguyen Quang Hai, Pham Duc Huy, Phan Van Duc (Nguyen Van Toan 77’), Nguyen Van Quyet, Nguyen Anh Duc (Ha Duc Chinh 55’).

BAHRAIN: Ammar Ahmed, Husain Sabba, Ahmed Bughammar, Hamad Al-Shamsan, Hasan Al-Karani, Jasim Al-Salama (Abbas Al-Asfoor 81’), Abdulrahman Ahmadi, Mohammed Al-Hardan, Ahmed Sanad, Mohamed Marhoon, Sayed Hashim Isa.

Photo credit: VFF