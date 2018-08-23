Ong Kim Swee declares no pressure on Malaysia ahead of Japan clash

Speaking exclusively to Scott McIntyre, Malaysia coach Ong Kim Swee believes his side have no pressure heading into Friday’s Round of 16 clash with Japan at Asian Games 2018.

Having already defeated the pre-tournament favourites South Korea, Malaysia coach Ong Kim Swee has declared that there’s no pressure on his side ahead of their massive Round of 16 clash with Japan at the Asian Games on Friday.

Speaking exclusively with FOX Sports Asia from the team’s base in Indonesia the experienced coach spoke of the hope and belief that the win over Korea has given the squad as they prepare to face the 2010 Gold Medalists.

“In the past people would give us no chance of beating nations such as Korea and Japan and often there was a sense that you were defeated before you even stepped onto the pitch but after what we did against Korea people now know we mean business.

“There’s a respect that we’ve gained not just for this group of players but also for our younger teams, the U19s or U16s that they know they can compete with these nations.”

Having kicked the group stage off with a solid 3-1 win over Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia then sent shockwaves around the world as they rolled a South Korean side with four World Cup stars – including the Asian Player of the Year Son Heung-min – in their ranks.

That 2-1 victory ensured their passage through to the second round and a heavily rotated team fell narrowly to Bahrain in the final group match but Kim Swee knows the team will have to be at their best to defeat a Japan side that is still loaded with talent despite being comprised of U21 players.

“Of course we know that this is Japan’s U21 team and not their best players but they are still a very strong team so for us we must make sure that we are tactically disciplined as we were against South Korea.

“Our approach will have to be different in other ways though because Japan is also a very disciplined side and a mobile one in the 3-4-2-1 they play with quality midfielders and forwards so we know we must stay focused throughout the whole match.

“I’ve told the players that we can’t afford to look too far ahead though and we are focusing just on this match but there’s also the chance to imagine what we could achieve at the Asian Games.”

Having already matched their best achievement where they reached the Round of 16 in 2010, the FAM has spoken of a ‘revised target’ of reaching the quarterfinals – that’s in stark contrast to this youthful Japanese side announcing that they’d be happy just to reach the last four as they look for this young squad to be the basis of their Olympic side in 2020.

Indeed, Iran and Saudi Arabia also chose to focus more on development than results in sending their U21 sides and that’s the eternal battle at youth level.

Is it better to look to bigger and more important tournaments and focus on development – as the leading AFC nations have done – or should there be an emphasis on winning first and foremost?

It’s a debate that most Southeast Asian nations – Thailand aside – answer with a clear focus on the latter and as Kim Swee told FOX Sports Asia it’s a logical argument.

“Let’s say we did the same thing as Japan and give exposure to the younger players but don’t get results and you’ll see that the fans in Malaysia are not the same as those in Japan because they know that results are important.

“So if you play good football but can’t win matches then that doesn’t help – it’s all about results at the end of the day but you also have to look at our squad and you can see that we are preparing for the future because in our lineup we have five or six players – and almost ten in the squad – that are available for the Olympic qualifiers.

“We have the plan to educate players whilst also winning matches and you have to remember that in Southeast Asia we don’t get the chance to have the players exposed to this level of competition very often and what we’ve done by defeating South Korea is give players the feeling of winning against these kind of nations and that’s very important.”

What the team has also done is expose their leading stars on an international stage and the hope is that scouts and clubs abroad are looking and will make moves to sign this young talent which then in turn also benefits the national team down the line.

Of those players, the coach named three that have the immediate potential to play abroad and he’s urging teams to hand them a chance.

“For me, you see our defender Adam Nor Azlin is physically and mentally strong and then the two attacking players are special – Akhyar Rashid and Safawi Rasid and of course they are ready to play in much bigger leagues, especially Safawi who can easily handle Japan or Korea.”

They’ll do those chances no harm if they can help guide Malaysia past Japan and into the quarterfinals where they would then meet either China or Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: Football Association of Malaysia