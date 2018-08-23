Asian Games 2018: Uzbekistan march on; Syria edge Palestine

Uzbekistan continue to loom as genuine gold medal contenders at Asian Games 2018 after easing past Hong Kong with a 3-0 Round of 16 win on Thursday.

Ikromjon Alibaev put the Uzbeks ahead at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium in the 27th minute, pouncing on a loose ball outside the box and creating space for himself well against two opponents before bending a fine effort into the far corner.

Hong Kong’s hopes of a fightback were dealt a huge blow two minutes before halftime when right wing-back Yu Pui Hong was shown a straight red.

Uzbekistan made the most of the numerical advantage on the hour mark as Javokhir Sidikov doubled their lead, before captain Zabikhillo Urinboev struck – his fourth goal of the campaign – five minutes later to seal their progress into the quarter-finals, where they will meet either Iran or Korea Republic.

In Thursday afternoon’s other game, Syria claimed a narrow 1-0 triumph over Palestine courtesy of Ahmad Ashkar’s 73rd-minute strike.

Next up for the Syrians will be either Vietnam or Bahrain, who face off later on Thursday evening.