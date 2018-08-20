Asian Games 2018: Indonesia fight back to reach Round of 16

Hosts Indonesia produced a second-half comeback to beat Hong Kong 3-1 on Monday and reach the Asian Games 2018 Round of 16 by finishing top of Group A.

With both sides needing a win at the Patriot Stadium to guarantee progress to the knockout round, it was Hong Kong who drew first blood in the 38th minute when centre-back Lau Hok Ming popped up at the other end of the field to put his side ahead.

However, it took Indonesia less than a minute after the restart to equalise courtesy of an Irfan Jaya strike, before late goals by Stefano Lilipaly (85’) and Hanif Sjahbandi (90+4’) sealed the victory.

The result saw the Indonesians leapfrog Palestine into top spot, although the two sides – as well as Hong Kong by virtue of being one of the four-best third-placed teams – are through to the Round of 16.

Elsewhere in Group A, Laos ended their campaign on a positive note by picking up their first win after beating Chinese Taipei 2-0, courtesy of goals from Chansamone Phommalivong and Tiny Bounmalay.

Indonesia will now meet United Arab Emirates in the last-16, while Palestine and Hong Kong take on Syria and Uzbekistan respectively.

Photo credit: Asian Games 2018