Asian Games 2018: Myanmar victory over Iran in vain

Myanmar claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Iran at Asian Games 2018 on Monday but it proved futile as they ultimately failed to progress to the Round of 16.

Following a goalless first half at the Patriot Stadium, Myanmar broke the deadlock in the 56th minute from a searching 30-yard pass by Hlaing Bo Bo.

Although there appeared to be no apparent danger for Iran, defender Shahin Abbasian made a hash of his attempted clearance and the ball fell kindly to Lwin Moe Aung, who got enough purchase on his first-time effort to send it into the bottom corner.

Eight minutes after the hour mark, another individual error cost the Iranians again when Myat Kaung Khant’s left-wing cross was spilled by goalkeeper Shahab Adeli, allowing Htet Phyoe Wai to pounce on the loose ball and lash home.

From then on, Myanmar were able to play out the remainder of the contest and claim a deserved victory, given the way they were largely the dominant side throughout the 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, for them, it proved to be in vain as they finished bottom of Group F on goal difference, despite all four teams having four points to their names.

Instead, it is Iran who advance as Group F winners with DPR Korea – who beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 in Monday’s other game – joining them automatically as runners-up, while the Saudis are also through as one of the four-best third-placed teams.

IRAN: Shahab Adeli, Shahin Abbasian, Aref Aghasi, Mehdi Rahimi, Mohammad Moslemipour, Mohammad Khodabandelou, Mohammad Soltani Mehr, Abolfazl Razzaghpour, Younes Delfi (Ahmadreza Ahmadvand 65’), Mehdi Ghaedi (Mohammad Aghajanpour 86’), Reza Jabireh (Sina Zamehran 71’).

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, Win Moe Kyaw, Htike Htike Aung, Soe Moe Kyaw, Nanda Kyaw (Dway Ko Ko Chit 74’), Hlaing Bo Bo, Maung Maung Soe (Myat Kaung Khant 46’), Lwin Moe Aung (Htet Phyoe Wai 60’), Maung Maung Lwin, Sithu Aung, Aung Thu.

Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation