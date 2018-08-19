Asian Games 2018: Vietnam down Japan; Thailand still alive

Vietnam have finished top of Group D at Asian Games 2018 after making it three wins in a row by beating Japan 1-0 on Sunday.

Nguyen Quang Hai handed the Vietnamese the breakthrough at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium after just three minutes, which ultimately proved enough to hand his side maximum points.

Although they had already been guaranteed a knockout round berth prior to the match, Sunday’s victory means Vietnam will now meet one of the third-placed teams in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Group B campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Uzbekistan, courtesy of Zabikhillo Urinboev’s 17th-minute winner

Nonetheless, although they only managed to pick up two points from their three games, the Thais still stand a chance of advancing to the next stage as one of the four-best third-placed teams.

