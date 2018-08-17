Asian Games 2018: Indonesia back to winning ways; Myanmar beaten

Indonesia got back to winning ways at Asian Games 2018 on Friday as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Laos at the Patriot Stadium.

Beto got the hosts on their way when he opened the scoring after 14 minutes, before the Brazilian-born striker added a second two minutes into the second half.

And, in the 75th minute, centre-back Ricky Fajrin popped up at the other end of the field and added his name on the scoresheet to round off the win for his side.

The result, coupled with Hong Kong’s 1-1 draw with Palestine, sees Indonesia guaranteed at least a third-place finish in Group A, although they can still advance automatically to the Round of 16 by finishing in the top two with matches still to come by beating Hong Kong on Monday.

Over in Group F, Myanmar’s hopes are left hanging by a thread after they were beaten 3-0 by Saudi Arabia, courtesy of a Abdulrahman Gharib brace and strike from Mutib Al-Banaqi.

Myanmar are now bottom of Group F and must beat Iran if they are to have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout round.

