Asian Games 2018: Vietnam progress; Thailand held by Bangladesh

Vietnam are through to the Round of 16 at Asian Games 2018 after picking up their second Group D win on Thursday by beating Nepal 2-0.

Nguyen Anh Duc got the Vietnamese on their way with a 31st-minute opener, before Phan Van Duc added a second four minutes after the hour mark to make sure of the win.

With Japan also victorious with a 4-0 triumph over Pakistan, both sides are now guaranteed a top-two finish and progress through to the knockout round.

Over in Group B, Thailand remain second but will be disappointed they were unable to pick up maximum points as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh took a shock lead through Mahbubur Rahman Sufil seven minutes after the break and, for the second game running, Supachai Jaided had to come to the Thais’ rescue with an 80th-minute equaliser.

Elsewhere in that group, Uzbekistan’s 6-0 triumph over Qatar guaranteed a top-spot finish as they now have an unassailable four-point lead at the summit.

