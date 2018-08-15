Asian Games 2018: Myanmar denied dream start by DPR Korea

Myanmar were unable to make the most of a winning position on Wednesday and had to settle for a 1-1 draw against DPR Korea in their Asian Games 2018 Group F opener.

Despite the North Koreans having the dominant share of possession for much of the first half at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, it was Myanmar who took the lead against the run of play a minute before the break.

From a counterattack, Aung Thu latched onto a long ball over the top before slipping an incisive pass to Maung Maung Lwin, who made no mistake in lashing his shot into the far corner.

Nonetheless, DPR Korea always looked likely to find a breakthrough and duly equalised a minute before the hour mark.

A left-wing delivery by Kim Kuk-bom to the far post found Kim Yu-song and, although his deft touch saw the ball come back off the bar, Jang Kuk-chol was perfectly positioned and left with the simple task of nodding over the line from a yard out.

From then on, it seemed only a matter of time before DPR Korea went on to notch the winner but the Myanmar defence, marshalled superbly by captain Zaw Min Tun, stood firm to hold on to a point which could yet prove valuable in their hopes of reaching the Round of 16.

DPR KOREA: Ju Hyok-kang, An Song-il (Ryang Hyon-ju 84’), Jang Kuk-chol, Song Kum-song, Kim Chol-bom, Jo Kwang-myong, Kim Kuk-bom, Ri Un-chol (Yong Thae-han 65’), Kang Kuk-chol (Jong Tong-chol 79’), Kim Yu-song, Kim Yong-il.

MYANMAR: Kyaw Zin Htet, Win Moe Kyaw, Htike Htike Aung, Zaw Min Tun, Nanda Kyaw, Lwin Moe Aung (Sithu Aung 81’), Hlaing Bo Bo, Maung Maung Lwin, Maung Maung Soe (Ye Yint Aung 74’), Yan Naing Oo (Hein Phyo Win 57’), Aung Thu.

Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation