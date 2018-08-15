Asian Games 2018: Indonesia fall to defeat against Palestine

Hosts Indonesia were handed their first defeat at Asian Games 2018 after being beaten 2-1 by Palestine in Group A on Wednesday.

It was the Palestinians who were presented with a golden opportunity to open the scoring at the Patriot Stadium in the 15th minute, after Zulfiandi was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box despite having his hands down in front of him when he was hit by Mahmoud Yousef’s cross.

Mohamed Darwish stepped up to the spot and, although his penalty came back off the post, Oday Dabbagh reacted quickest to the rebound to slot into the unguarded net.

Nonetheless, Indonesia produced a response in the 23rd minute when Adi Bagas’ hopefull lofted ball into the area found Irfan Jaya, who calmly created space for himself before rifling a shot past Rami Hamada.

Although the Indonesians were showing plenty of endeavour, Palestine just consistently looked the more dangerous of the two sides in the final third.

And, six minutes after halftime, they scored what proved to be the winner when a brilliant 40-yard pass by Mahmoud Abu Warda carved apart the opposition defence, paving the way for Darwish to run through and smash his shot into the back of the net.

With the victory, Palestine reclaimed top spot in Group A with a one-point lead after Hong Kong had briefly edged ahead earlier in the day with a 4-0 rout of Chinese Taipei, while the Indonesians are currently third and four points off the pace.

INDONESIA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Gavin Kwan Adsit, Hansamu Yama, Ricky Fajrin, Adi Bagas (Rezaldi Hehanusa 55’), Muhammad Hargianto, Zulfiandi, Irfan Jaya (Saddil Ramdani 51’), Septian David Maulana (Ilham Armaiyn 38’), Febri Haryadi, Stefano Lilipaly.

PALESTINE: Rami Hamada, Mousa Farawi, Michel Termanini, Abdelatif Bahdari, Ahmed Qatmish (Yousef Al-Ashhab 60’), Mohammed Rashid, Mahmoud Abu Warda, Sameh Maraaba, Mahmoud Yousef (Mohammed Obaid 79’), Mohamed Darwish (Shehab Qumbor 68’), Oday Dabbagh.

Photo credit: Asian Games 2018