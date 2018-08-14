Supachai Jaided nets dramatic equaliser for Thailand against Qatar

Supachai Jaided came off the bench and netted a 92nd-minute equaliser to earn Thailand a 1-1 draw against Qatar in their opening Group B match at Asian Games 2018.

It was the Qataris who broke the deadlock at the Pakansari Stadium after just six minutes courtesy of a fine strike by Hazem Shehata, who – on the swivel – brilliantly took Naseer Ibrahim’s cross into his path before slotting past Nont Muangngam.

However, Thailand soon worked their way into the contest and looked the likelier of the two sides to score next, with Chenrop Samphaodi spurning a decent attempt in the 23rd minute when he blazed over after good work down the right by Tanasith Siripala was followed by a neat layoff from Worachit Kanitsribampen.

The Thais’ cause was helped by some risky goalkeeping from Qatar custodian Mohammed Al-Bakri, whose adventurous ways saw him caught out on a number of occasions although his defenders were always in close attention to bail him out.

Qatar then had a decent chance to double their lead four minutes after the hour mark from another excellent delivery by Naseer, but Tarek Salman’s sweetly-struck volley was smartly kept out by Nont at full stretch.

Supachok Sarachat was next to come close for the Thais in the 72nd minute although his curling effort in search of the top corner just cleared the bar, after he had been set up on the edge of the box by Worachit.

But, in the second minute of injury-time, Thailand finally got the equaliser they deserved when the lively Tanasith – who had been a livewire throughout the 90 minutes – floated in a perfect cross from the right and Supachai made his way in between two defenders to send a thumping header into the back of the net.

The draw means both sides currently trail Group B leaders Uzbekistan, who earlier in the day got their campaign off to the best possible start as they beat Bangladesh 3-0 courtesy of goals from Zabikhillo Urinboev, Dostonbek Khamdamov and Ikromjon Alibaev.

THAILAND: Nont Muangngam, Ratthanakorn Maikami, Shinniphat Leeaoh, Worawut Namvech, Chaiyawat Buran, Nopphon Ponkam (Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul 72’), Sansern Limwatthana (Supachai Jaided 46’), Tanasith Siripala, Worachit Kanitsribampen, Supachok Sarachat, Chenrop Samphaodi (Montree Promsawat 76’).

QATAR: Mohammed Al-Bakri (Marwan Badreldin 60’), Jaseem Omar, Tameem Al-Muhaza, Tarek Salman, Ilyas Muhammad (Salah Al-Yahri 74’), Adel Al-Ahmad (Ahmed Hesaba 56’), Omar Al-Emadi, Hazem Shehata, Khalid Mazeed, Naseer Ibrahim, Meshaal Al-Shammeri.