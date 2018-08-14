Asian Games 2018: Quang Hai, Cong Phuong on target in Vietnam win

Vietnam got their Asian Games 2018 campaign up and running on Tuesday with a comfortable 3-0 Group C win over Pakistan at the Wibawa Mukti Stadium.

Golden boy Nguyen Quang Hai got the Vietnamese on their way in the 21st minute when he linked up brilliantly with Nguyen Cong Phuong, twice exchanging passes to break into the area before slotting through the legs of Saqib Hanif.

Four minutes before halftime, captain Nguyen Van Quyet doubled Vietnam’s lead with a fine individual effort as he latched Do Duy Manh’s right-wing cross and effortlessly glided inside Mehdi Hassan, before bending a right-footed shot from the edge of the box into the top corner.

From then on, Park Hang-seo’s charges were always in control of proceedings and were rarely troubled by Pakistan.

They had a golden opportunity to add a third in the 69th minute when Cong Phuong won a penalty after being tripped by Mehdi inside the box, only for his spot-kick to be saved by Saqib.

But, just three minutes later, Cong Phuong made amends when he got in ahead of Mehdi after a ball was fed into the box by Phan Van Duc and coolly finished past Saqib to make sure of the win.

The result ensures that Vietnam will – at the very least – be joint-top of Group C by the end of Tuesday, with Japan and Nepal facing off later in the evening.

VIETNAM: Bui Tien Dung, Do Duy Manh, Tran Dinh Truong, Vu Van Thanh, Luong Xuan Truong (Do Hung Dung 46’), Nguyen Quang Hai, Doan Van Hau, Nguyen Cong Phuongv (Ha Duc Chinh 81’), Nguyen Van Quyet, Nguyen Anh Duc (Phan Van Duc 63’).

PAKISTAN: Saqib Hanif, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Mehdi Hassan, Shahbaz Younas, Mohsin Ali, Ali Arslan, Saddam Hussain, Zainul Abideen Ishaque (Muhammad Sohail 86’), Maqbool (Ali Khan Niazi 84’), Muhammad Riaz, Yousaf Ahmad (Mahmood Khan 55’).