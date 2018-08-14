Son Heung-min ready to lead the way for Korea Republic at Asian Games

Tottenham star Son Heung-min is ready to take on the responsibility of leading Korea Republic’s charge at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia.

Son arrived in Bandung on Monday to join up with the rest of the South Korean Under-23 team, who will begin their Asian Games campaign on Wednesday against Bahrain.

The 26-year-old will be one of three overage members of the side as he looks to avoid his mandatory national service commitments, with Olympic or Asian Games gold medal-winning players gaining automatic exemption.

Good luck to Son Heung Min, who departs today for Jakarta, to take part in the 2018 Asia Games for @theKFA! Bring back the trophy Sonny 🏆(and exemption from national service) If it doesn’t work out, we’ve got a few folks who’ll take one for the team for you! 행운을 빕니다 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/vU3VVVl1d5 — Armed Forces Spurs (Official Supporters Club) (@UK_Forces_Spurs) August 12, 2018

The fact that he is widely regarded as Asia’s best player at the moment means there will be no shortage of eyes on him in Indonesia, although the player is more than happy to be leading Korea Republic’s charge.

“On my flight to Indonesia, I thought a lot about the Asian Games,” said Son, according to the Asian Football Confederation’s official website.

“I feel more responsibility as a wild card (overage) member and I have to play a good game.

“I have to get friendly with other younger team-mates… I’ll approach them first and will give them some advice.

“It’s my job to help my team-mates to play their best game.”

Son has already shown he has what it takes to shine on the biggest of stages having scored two goals earlier in the summer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including one which sealed a monumental 2-0 triumph over 2014 champions Germany.

And, in the same manner in which they upset the Germans, Son believes it is imperative that the South Koreans do not get complacent against Bahrain, Malaysia and Kyrgyz Republic now that they find themselves in the role of favourites.

“Like we beat Germany at the FIFA World Cup, we could also lose to other Asian teams,” he added.

“Football is a sport in which 11 players complete [and] we need to stay focused.”

Korea Republic won the gold medal at the last Asian Games on home soil back in 2014, although Son missed out on that occasion as he was not released for the tournament by then-employers Bayer Leverkusen.