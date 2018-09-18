Singapore U-16 women’s team beat Tajikistan but lose big to Thailand

The Singapore U-16 women’s team have one win and one loss after two games in Group C of the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship Round 1 Qualifiers.

With the top team from each of the six groups along with the two best-placed second spot finishers going through to the next round, all the nations are at the top of their game.

Singapore opened their campaign with a 4-1 victory over Tajikistan on Saturday but were handed a 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Thailand on Monday.

The young lionesses were down by three at half-time with goals from Khwanjira Ngok-wong, Janista Jinantuya and Pleumjai Sontisawat.

Thailand netted a fourth in the 51st minute after Ngok-wong scored her second goal of the game, before Arita Matchawanich and Jinantuya added two more to make it a huge win.

Singapore’s remaining matches in Group C will be against Iran on Wednesday before closing out their campaign on Sunday against the Northern Mariana Islands.

Photo credit: AFC website