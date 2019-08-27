Vietnam stun hosts Thailand 1-0 in extra time to lift third title at AFF Women’s Championship 2019

Vietnam stunned hosts Thailand 1-0 to lift the AFF Women’s Championship 2019 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium on Tuesday.

With the two teams not separated in the regulation time, the match went into the extra time where captain Huynh Nhu scored to give Vietnam their third ASEAN women’s title at the expense of 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup participants Thailand.

The all-important goal came at the end of a quick break from the Vietnamese women as Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy’s cross was tapped in at the near post by Huynh sending the Vietnam players and staff into delirium.

However, confusion followed as referee showed Huynh the customary yellow card, her second of the night, for celebrating by taking off the shirt, but only after the Vietnam striker was substituted off the field at the end of the celebrations. The referee later asked the substitute off the field leaving Vietnam with 10 players on the field for the remainder of the extra time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vietnam did hold on to lift their first title after 2012. Their first came in 2006 during the second edition of the tournament. Vietnam’s win also ended Thailand’s tittle-winning streak in the championship after three season. The Thai women had won the tournament three times in a row starting 2015.

Meanwhile, Myanmar women claimed the third place in the championship after defeating Philippines 3-0 in the third-place play-off.

Philippines, making their first appearance in the knockout stages of the women’s tournament, were holding strong against the more accomplished Myanmar side with the game remaining goalless until the hour mark.

But, Yee Yee Oo broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute with a shot from the edge of the box and less than two minutes, the Asian Lionesses were 2-0 up with Nu Nu finding the back of the net. Nu Nu then found a second in the 72nd minute to seal the 3-0 result.